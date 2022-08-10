Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after acquiring an additional 271,397 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crocs by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,056,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 547,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,187,000 after acquiring an additional 128,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,414,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crocs by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

CROX opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.02. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.93 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 202.79% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

