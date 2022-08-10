Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.81

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.81 and traded as high as $9.88. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 50,776 shares changing hands.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter worth $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter worth $212,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

