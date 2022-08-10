CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBAY stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.84. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 13.68 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $345.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.68.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

