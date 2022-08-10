Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Cypress Development Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. 77,459 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 206,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Cypress Development Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

