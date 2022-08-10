D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.68. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

