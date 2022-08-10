D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 333 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,381,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.
Alphabet stock opened at $116.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
