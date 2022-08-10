DA Davidson Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $42.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.76.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.91. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.69. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 144.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $435,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 78,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in Carvana by 182.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

