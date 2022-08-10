DA Davidson Lowers Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $11.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Lifetime Brands Stock Up 1.2 %
Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.93.
Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lifetime Brands
Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.