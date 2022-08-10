DA Davidson Lowers Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $11.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.50 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $209.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.18. Lifetime Brands has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.19). Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lifetime Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 41.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

