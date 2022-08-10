DA Davidson Trims Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Target Price to $12.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 40.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Joint stock opened at $20.13 on Monday. Joint has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Joint news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 22,187 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $332,361.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,105,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,534,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Joint by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joint by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

