Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dada Nexus by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 15,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 25,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.21. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.09 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.05.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

