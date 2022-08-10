Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.75

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $3.87. Daktronics shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 246,464 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.38 million, a PE ratio of 385.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

