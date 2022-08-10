Darktrace (LON:DARK) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 373.20 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 377.10 ($4.56). Approximately 431,504 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,965,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379.70 ($4.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darktrace from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Darktrace Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 345.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 386.46.

Insider Activity

Darktrace Company Profile

In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson purchased 29,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, for a total transaction of £99,401.52 ($120,108.17). In other Darktrace news, insider Poppy Gustafsson acquired 29,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £99,401.52 ($120,108.17). Also, insider Gordon M. Hurst bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 369 ($4.46) per share, for a total transaction of £202,950 ($245,227.16).

(Get Rating)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Enterprise Immune System to discover unpredictable cyber-threats; Industrial Immune System to detect novel threats and vulnerabilities, as well as safeguard the integrity and resilience of industrial technologies; and Cyber AI Analyst, an AI investigation technology, which automatically triages, interprets, and reports scope of security incidents.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.