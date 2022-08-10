De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $101.51

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.51 ($1.23) and traded as low as GBX 89 ($1.08). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 89 ($1.08), with a volume of 104,697 shares traded.

De La Rue Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £173.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 809.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 83.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01.

Insider Transactions at De La Rue

In other news, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £9,943.20 ($12,014.50).

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

