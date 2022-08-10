Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY) Shares Up 0.3%

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.88. Approximately 5,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF (NYSEARCA:PSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

