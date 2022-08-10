Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $23.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $23.85 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $14.76 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,110,000 after buying an additional 1,574,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,552,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,914,000 after buying an additional 951,576 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,695,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,218,000 after purchasing an additional 314,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

