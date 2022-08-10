Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $34.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.92.

DH stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -72.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 644,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 440,377 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 680,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 419,444 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth $529,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

