Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.09.

DEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 3.22. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Denbury had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Denbury will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

