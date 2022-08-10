Desjardins Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.00 million.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of HRX stock opened at C$13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$468.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.76. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.