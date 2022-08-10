Desjardins Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a research report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$146.00 million.
Héroux-Devtek Price Performance
Shares of HRX stock opened at C$13.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$468.33 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.76. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.
About Héroux-Devtek
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
Recommended Stories
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.