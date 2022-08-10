Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Down 2%

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.42. 262,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 640,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Destination XL Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 105.72%. The company had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.