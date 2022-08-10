Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target to $42.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

Adient stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.71. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.