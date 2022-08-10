Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($93.88) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €99.00 ($101.02) price target on Krones in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Krones Stock Performance

ETR:KRN opened at €86.10 ($87.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €79.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €79.55.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

