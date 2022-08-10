Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $159.63

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €159.63 ($162.89) and traded as high as €175.80 ($179.39). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €174.75 ($178.32), with a volume of 231,845 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DB1. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €159.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.94.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

