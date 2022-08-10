Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.67

Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €17.67 ($18.03) and traded as high as €18.99 ($19.38). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €18.77 ($19.16), with a volume of 4,940,892 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.10) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

