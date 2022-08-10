Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Cut to C$8.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:CARE opened at C$3.70 on Tuesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.27 and a one year high of C$11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.70.

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

