DILA Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DILA) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DILAGet Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 28,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 7,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in DILA Capital Acquisition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in DILA Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in DILA Capital Acquisition by 5.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled companies doing business primarily in Latin America.

