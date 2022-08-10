Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $255.17.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $253.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.06 and a 200 day moving average of $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

