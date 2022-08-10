Donald John Olds Acquires 100,000 Shares of Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE) Stock

Cannara Biotech (CNSX:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Donald John Olds purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $10,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,040.
Donald John Olds also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Donald John Olds purchased 200,000 shares of Cannara Biotech stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00.
Cannara Biotech Price Performance
About Cannara Biotech
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannara Biotech (LOVE)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cannara Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannara Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.