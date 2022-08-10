DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.
DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.
DraftKings Price Performance
Shares of DKNG opened at $17.89 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
About DraftKings
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.