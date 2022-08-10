DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.61% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.89 on Monday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $48,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $355,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $123,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 151,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

