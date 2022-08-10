DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,500.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSDVY. Barclays lifted their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,735.00 to 1,765.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,450.00 to 1,470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DSV A/S from 1,430.00 to 1,265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

DSV A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

DSDVY opened at $81.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. DSV A/S has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

