Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1,018.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.07.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

