Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 75,692 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 75,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 212.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 255,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.