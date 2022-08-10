Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.65 and traded as high as $11.98. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 75,692 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%.
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.
