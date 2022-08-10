Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Trading Down 1.8%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 50,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 281,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Edible Garden Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

About Edible Garden

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

