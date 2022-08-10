Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Trading Down 1.8%

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 50,837 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 281,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Edible Garden Stock Down 1.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36.
Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.
About Edible Garden
Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edible Garden (EDBL)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Edible Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edible Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.