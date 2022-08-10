EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.36

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.36 and traded as high as $26.79. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDRVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut EDP Renováveis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale cut EDP Renováveis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

