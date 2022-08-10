Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$1.00. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 26,967 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$143.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24.

Electrovaya ( TSE:EFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.43 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

