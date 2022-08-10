Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.79

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$1.00. Electrovaya shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 26,967 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price objective on the stock.
Electrovaya Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.79. The company has a market cap of C$143.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24.
Electrovaya Company Profile
Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.
Read More
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.