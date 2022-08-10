Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $1.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $2,895,276.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.