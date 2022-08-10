Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $317.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $303.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $315.47 and a 200-day moving average of $290.16.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

