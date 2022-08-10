eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMANGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. eMagin shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 192,603 shares.

eMagin Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMANGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in eMagin in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 57,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,909,317 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eMagin

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.