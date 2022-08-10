eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.80. eMagin shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 192,603 shares.
eMagin Trading Down 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.
eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that eMagin Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On eMagin
About eMagin
eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eMagin (EMAN)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.