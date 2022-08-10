Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS) Shares Down 3.9%

Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF (BATS:EOPS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43. Approximately 21 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
Emles Alpha Opportunities ETF Trading Down 3.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.
