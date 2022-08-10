Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $65.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

Encompass Health Stock Down 2.1 %

EHC stock opened at $51.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $81.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.58.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,580,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,062,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

