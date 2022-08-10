Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.75.

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$5.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$500.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.99 and a 52-week high of C$11.12.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -36.89%.

(Get Rating)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.