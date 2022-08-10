Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $321.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $261.00 to $321.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.74.

Shares of ENPH opened at $290.82 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $308.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

