Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 952 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

