Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 19,531 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

