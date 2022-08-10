Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.87 Million Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.10.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

