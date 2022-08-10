Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.94 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 94.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $291,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 208.5% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $300,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 27.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the first quarter worth $205,000.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.24, for a total value of $403,112.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,266.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 13,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.17, for a total transaction of $3,358,297.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,005.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Trading Down 2.5 %

SAIA opened at $235.68 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.03 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.62. Saia had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $745.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $298.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $291.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $377.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.71.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

