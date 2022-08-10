Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,261 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 583,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 433,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,095,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,511,651.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $2,214,229. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.09.

NYSE:EXP opened at $127.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.16.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

