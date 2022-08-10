EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $485.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $410.00 to $485.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $419.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.39. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

