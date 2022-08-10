Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Up 1.8%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.12. 86,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 166,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 1.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Ermenegildo Zegna Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $59,749,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
