Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading Up 1.8%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.12. 86,110 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 166,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ermenegildo Zegna Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the 1st quarter valued at $59,749,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.