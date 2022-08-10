Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.30. Esprit shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 34,590 shares traded.
Esprit Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27.
Esprit Company Profile
Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.
