Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,506,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 669.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 105,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

NYSE EPRT opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 113.68%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

